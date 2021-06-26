Aviva PLC Buys New Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DQ opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

