Aviva PLC Buys New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $522,197.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

EXLS opened at $106.57 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

