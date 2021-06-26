Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Exponent by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

