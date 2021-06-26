Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $104.68. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

