Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

