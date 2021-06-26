Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after buying an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,427. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

