Aviva PLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $60,911,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,248 shares of company stock worth $9,860,395 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

