Aviva PLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 3.1% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Allakos by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Allakos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Allakos by 7.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,711 shares of company stock worth $17,567,413. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $92.29 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.85.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

