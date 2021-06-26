Aviva PLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Alarm.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,632,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

