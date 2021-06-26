Aviva PLC Invests $1.22 Million in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $90.82 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.