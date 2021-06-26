Aviva PLC Invests $1.23 Million in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FELE opened at $79.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

