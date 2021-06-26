Aviva PLC Invests $1.25 Million in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of CEVA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,423 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA opened at $46.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

