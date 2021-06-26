Aviva PLC Invests $1.26 Million in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $19,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Citigroup initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,833. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

