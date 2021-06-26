Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth about $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $136,892,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $63.33 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.26.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

