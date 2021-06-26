Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,247,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $6,822,632.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. Insiders sold 315,775 shares of company stock worth $41,310,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $152.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.53 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.