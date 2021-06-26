Aviva PLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,624,000 after purchasing an additional 575,818 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $311,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,156 shares of company stock valued at $344,219. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

BDTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

