Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,338.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 93,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 439.57. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $15,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,478 shares in the company, valued at $111,664,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,000 shares of company stock worth $27,939,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

