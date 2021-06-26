Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 13,913 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.