Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $13,784,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.55%.

Several research firms have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

