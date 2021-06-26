Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,132,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,692 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INSP opened at $198.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

