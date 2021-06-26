Aviva PLC Sells 1,631 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN opened at $283.28 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,770.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PEN. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.