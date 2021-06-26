Aviva PLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $220.13 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

