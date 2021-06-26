Aviva PLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK opened at $380.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.88. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $384.63.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

