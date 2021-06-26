Aviva PLC Sells 23,969 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,969 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.31% of VirnetX worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.