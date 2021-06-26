Aviva PLC Sells 3,531 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Freshpet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,337,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $4,444,856. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

