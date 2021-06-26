Aviva PLC Sells 4,224 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $44.12 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

