Aviva PLC Sells 7,667 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,321,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,445,000 after buying an additional 138,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.88 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

