Aviva PLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,211,000 after acquiring an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,919,000 after acquiring an additional 84,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

