Aviva PLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.27, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,182 shares of company stock worth $4,725,262. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

