Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $77.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.83. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 in the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

