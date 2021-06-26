Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Avnet worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after acquiring an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 959.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,533,000 after purchasing an additional 162,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.34 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.