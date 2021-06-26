Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,472,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.61. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

