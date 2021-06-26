Axie Infinity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.73 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $224.15 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00011165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.00595713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038808 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

