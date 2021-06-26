Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stake Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Axonics worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axonics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Axonics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $67.73.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,248.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

