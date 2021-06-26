Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 6.19% of Axonics worth $155,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 2,336.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 369,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,036,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Axonics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after buying an additional 287,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,556. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $67.73.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,756.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

