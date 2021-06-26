Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,225 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 601,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.29 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

