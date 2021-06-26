Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,975 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

