Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $193.98 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.54.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

