Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,631 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

