Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.95 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

