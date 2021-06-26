Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

