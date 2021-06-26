Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,626,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.61.

NYSE:CLX opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.56. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.