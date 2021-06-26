Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,446,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,520,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $232.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $136.49 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

