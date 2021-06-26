Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,005 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1,528.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 161,101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Unilever by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

