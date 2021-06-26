Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,575 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBML. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 34,632 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period.

Shares of IBML stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

