Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $189.32 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $127.37 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

