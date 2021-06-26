Azimuth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

