Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 10,801 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $761.24. 6,959,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $356.00 and a 1-year high of $776.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.63. The stock has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

