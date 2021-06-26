Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $349.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.19 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

