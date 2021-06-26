Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 21,250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 288,748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,627 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $15,831,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $15,448,000.

VGSH stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

